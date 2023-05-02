Buccaneers Barrett's Child

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) looks a the scoreboard during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.

 ALEX MENENDEZ/AP PHOTO

TAMPA (AP) — The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.

Officers, responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool, were sent to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood in south Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Recommended for you