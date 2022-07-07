SEBRING — Jeremy Daughtery has decided to end his run for a seat on the School Board of Highlands County.
Daughtery had qualified to run in the District 1 School Board race against incumbent Isaac Durrance, who is currently the chairman of the School Board.
With Daughtery’s withdrawal, Durrance will serve his second four-year term.
Daughtery offered the following statement, “After much deliberation and with a heavy heart, I am announcing my withdrawal from the 2022 primary election. I feel that not only is it not my season, but I have also had to weigh in factors that are best for both me and my family at this time.
“I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support that they have showed me and my family throughout these last couple of months.”
Daughtry said, “Although I am not continuing my current run for a spot on the School Board of Highlands County, my commitment to the students, teachers and stakeholders of Highlands County schools will continue. I look forward to helping this community in a variety of different ways, and look forward to everyone’s continued support in running in a future election.”
The Primary Election is on Aug. 23 and will now have two School Board seats to be decided: District 4 — William Brantley II (incumbent seeking his fourth term) and Reese Martin, and District 5 — Jill Compton Twist (incumbent seeking her third term) and Nicole Radonski.