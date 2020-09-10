SEBRING — In 2020, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is celebrating its Centennial anniversary and 100 years of service to veterans and their families.
A century ago, more than 200,000 veterans wounded in the trenches of World War I came home, and the nation was shocked at the horror of injuries caused by mechanized and chemical warfare. Many of these soldiers were kept alive due to advancements in medical technology, but many required a lifetime of care. The government was unprepared for this harsh reality and the men who had been hailed as heroes were slipping through the cracks of the scattered group of agencies responsible for veteran care. There was no single government program like today’s Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). No government department or agency could claim overall responsibility for the veterans.
At a Christmas party in downtown Cincinnati in 1919, Judge Robert S. Marx and a small group of his fellow WWI veterans planted the seeds of hope with an idea of forming an organization that would seek to improve medical care, benefits and job training for injured veterans.
In 1920, the Disabled American Veterans of the World War (now DAV-Disabled American Veterans) was founded and headed by Marx, who summed up the need for DAV by saying, “We had a common experience which bound us together, and we are out to continue through an organization of our own ... an organization of us, by us and for us.”
With 100 years of service and support, DAV continues to face the ongoing fight for medical treatment, employment and earned benefits for America’s four million disabled veterans, who need our help today just as they did after the “War to End All Wars.”
With more than one million members, 52 state-level departments and nearly 1,300 local chapters, DAV continues to be a force nationwide for veterans of all eras through DAV’s services and programs.
DAV simply could not have served the nation’s veterans and their families over the last century without the support of the local community here in Highlands County, Florida. This is why DAV, National 1st Jr. Vice Commander Andy Marshall and DAV, Ridge Chapter 49 want to celebrate on Sept. 25 between noon and 2 p.m. at the Sebring Circle alongside the community here in Sebring. Contact Commander Marco Espinosa at 305-987-8385 or Marco.Espinosa@DAVFL49.org for more information about DAV Centennial events right here in Sebring. All community members are invited to join in the celebration as the DAV prepares for another century of service to the veterans and their families.
DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.com.