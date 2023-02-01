AVON PARK — It all began at Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio, in the 1940s when students Nancy Cordwin and Donald Davis met. They became high school sweethearts and graduated together in 1949.
After graduation, Nancy went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and Don went to college at Akron University. After Don’s graduation from AU in 1953, he pursued a theological degree at United Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, where he graduated in 1956.
They were married Feb. 7, 1953, and in due time their daughter Cindy was born, followed thereafter by sons Rick and Michael. Nancy became a full-time wife and mother while Don became a Presbyterian minister, serving his church in Miami. After a long ministry in Miami, Don retired in 1993 and he and Nancy moved to Highlands Ridge in Avon Park.
In Sebring, Don, the pastor, and Nancy, the pastor’s wife, continued their ministry. Don served as interim pastor of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, then as associate pastor, visitation pastor and member of the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Sebring, where they still attend. Don’s service as a Presbyterian minister was a productive 66 total years.
As a young man, Don had begun a barbershop singing career in Akron. After moving to Miami, he sang with the international champion chorus, The Miamians. He was a member of the Sunshine Four quartet, which placed 35th and 25th in international competition. He sang his fabulous baritone in the Heartland Harmonizers Chorus and the Sounds of Sebring Quartet, entertaining folks in Highlands County churches and organizations for many years.
Nancy, always his loving helpmate, was known to ensure that their outfits were color-coordinated whenever they were seen in public. In addition to her wife and mother duties, Nancy crocheted lap robes for people in nursing homes, and enjoyed ceramics as a hobby.
This year, Don and Nancy will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Congratulations to the happy couple.