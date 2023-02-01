Don and Nancy Davis

Avon Park residents Don and Nancy Davis married on Feb. 7, 1953. This year marks their 70th anniversary as a married couple.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — It all began at Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio, in the 1940s when students Nancy Cordwin and Donald Davis met. They became high school sweethearts and graduated together in 1949.

After graduation, Nancy went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and Don went to college at Akron University. After Don’s graduation from AU in 1953, he pursued a theological degree at United Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, where he graduated in 1956.

