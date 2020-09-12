SEBRING — It was a brighter day Friday for those in need of dental care with the annual Day of Giving hosted by Lakeside Dental Arts, by Dr. David Willey.
Willey, along with doctors Stephen Ebner, Steven Guelff, Michael Kirsch, and many dental staff members, provided free dental services for those in need at Lakeside Dental Arts, which opened at the beginning of the year on Lake Jackson at 2660 U.S. 27 South, Sebring.
This year marks the eighth year for the Day of Giving event.
As in the past, it was first-come, first-served, with each patient receiving one free service (filling, extraction, or cleaning).
This year’s event necessitated more planning by the dental staff to provide safety measures due to COVID-19.
Lakeside Dental Arts Marketing Director Nancy McDuffee said, concerning the coronavirus, they all talked it over as a team. Willey feels very strongly about the Day of Giving and he really wanted it to happen again this year.
“So we had to come up with a way to keep the patients as safe as possible and ourselves as safe as possible,” she said. “So we ordered a huge tent so everybody could be socially distanced and we have hand sanitizers everywhere so people are sanitizing their hands before they go anywhere.”
The tent is to provide a waiting area for the people who come for services.
There are covers over the dental chairs, which are changed after each patient. The chairs are sanitized and “obviously all the dental instruments are always sanitized for each patient,” McDuffee said. Also, the wearing of masks is required.
“We are trying to work as quickly as we can and as efficiently as we can,” she said.
They see about 100 patients each year for the Day of Giving, McDuffee said. The four dental hygienists will each see 10 patients during the day with the other 60 patients treated by one of the four dentists.
“We have a lot of people from the community who also feel very strongly about this event and they come in and they help us, because without their help this would not be possible,” she said.
There are many people in need of dental care and, unfortunately due to COVID-19, a lot of people have pushed dental care to the back of their priorities, McDuffee said.
“Once you let a small dental problem go it becomes a very large dental problem.”
So with the Day of Giving, they are treating people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it and to get people out of pain. It could be called emergency care, but it is 100% free, she said.
“All we want in return is a happy smile.”