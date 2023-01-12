Karon Blake

Flowers are secured to a pole as a memorial to Karon Blake, 13, on the corner of Quincy Street NE and Michigan Avenue NE in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The note reads, “Karon we will love and miss you dearly.” Karon Blake was shot and killed on the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE early morning Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

 CAROLYN KASTER/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of a middle-school student has sparked public uproar as the nation’s capital struggles with rising tensions about violent crime and racial justice.

Police said they found 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after having been shot by a local resident, who said Blake had been breaking into area cars.

Recommended for you