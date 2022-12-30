TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted the successes accomplished by the Department, praising Governor and First Lady DeSantis for their innovative initiatives, strong leadership, and dedication to the children and families of Florida. These accomplishments include a renewed vision for the Department that focuses on preventative, integration across programs, systems, and supports, and enhanced crisis intervention services which will continue to expand in the governor’s second term.

“The Department is on a mission to support families in their greatest time of need and maximize our moments of impact,” Harris said. “I am proud of the Department’s accomplishments in the last two years thanks to the Governor and First Lady’s bold leadership for Florida’s families.”

Recommended for you