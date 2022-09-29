Merrick Garland, Anne Milgram

Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, listens as Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram, right, speaks during in a press event to announce the results of an enforcement surge to reduce the fentanyl supply across the United States, at DEA headquarters, Arlington, Va., Tuesday.

 GEMUNU AMARASINGHE/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — An increasing number of fake prescription pills that contain potentially deadly fentanyl are helping drive overdose death rates to record levels in the U.S., including some now manufactured in rainbow colors designed to look like candy, federal officials said Tuesday.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents are working to crack down on violent drug cartels in Mexico believed to be trafficking the drugs into the U.S., Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Between May and September, the DEA and local police around the country seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills and hundreds of pounds of powder, he said.

