Niger Coup

Supporters or Niger’s ruling junta, accompanied by some security forces, stand guard at a roundabout in Niamey, Niger, early Sunday, checking cars for weapons and keeping an eye out for foreign intervention. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time’s run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country’s ousted president. Sunday is the final day given by the West Africa regional bloc for mutinous soldiers to release President Mohamed Bazoum who said he’s been taken hostage.

 SAM MEDNICK/AP PHOTO

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The deadline has arrived Sunday for Niger’s military junta to reinstate the country’s ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means.

Neighboring Nigeria’s Senate on Saturday pushed back against the plan by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, urging Nigeria’s president, the bloc’s current chair, to explore options other than the use of force. ECOWAS can still move ahead, as final decisions are taken by consensus by member states, but the warning on the eve of Sunday’s deadline raised questions about the intervention’s fate.

