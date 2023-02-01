LAKE MARY, Fla. — FEMA will extend the deadline for property owners to submit responses to FEMA’s Request for Information regarding the Multifamily Lease and Repair program.
Responses and comments are due as soon as possible but no later than 5 p.m. EST, Feb. 9, 2023, via email to the point of contact listed: Marvin Jennings, email: FEMA-DR4673FL-MLR@fema.dhs.gov. Phone calls will not be accepted or returned. Please include the following in the subject line of the email: RFI# 70FBR423I00000003 Response: MLR — DR-4673-FL.
FEMA is seeking multi-family rental properties (two or more units) in the counties of Highlands, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia, or multi-family rental properties that were impacted by DR-4673-FL located in counties within 30 to up to 60 minutes commuting distance of the affected areas in the State of Florida.
FEMA is seeking owners of rental properties (apartment complexes primarily) that could be potentially repaired to local, state, and federal codes/standards and offered as temporary housing for FEMA applicants in a timely manner, for up to 18 months from the date of declaration, unless extended. The site must be repairable within a four-month period and cannot be located in a floodway. Within this program, there is no rental cost for the eligible applicant.
For more information visit: SAM.gov