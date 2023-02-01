LAKE MARY, Fla. — FEMA will extend the deadline for property owners to submit responses to FEMA’s Request for Information regarding the Multifamily Lease and Repair program.

Responses and comments are due as soon as possible but no later than 5 p.m. EST, Feb. 9, 2023, via email to the point of contact listed: Marvin Jennings, email: FEMA-DR4673FL-MLR@fema.dhs.gov. Phone calls will not be accepted or returned. Please include the following in the subject line of the email: RFI# 70FBR423I00000003 Response: MLR — DR-4673-FL.

