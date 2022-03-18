SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is accepting business proposals through Monday for the former Salvation Army Building at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive.
The CRA purchased the property last year for $195,000, which includes a two-story building totaling more than 4,000 square feet.
The CRA notes that due to a deed restriction on the property, no alcohol sales or consumption are permitted on the premise. Thus, acceptable proposals must not contain an alcohol component.
Only businesses that are located outside of the CRA district and looking to relocate or establish an additional location downtown will be considered. Proposals submitted by a nonprofit agency will not be considered.
For further information regarding the property contact the CRA’s executive director, Kristie Vazquez, 309 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, FL 33870 or go online to www.downtownsebring.org.
A responsible proposer must provide a written, detailed outline to Vazquez on or before Monday. Proposals must be sealed and include the title of the project on the outside of the package. Proposals delivered to a different address or received after the deadline date listed in this notice will not be accepted, according to the CRA.