coke on left fentanyl on right.jpg

A photograph from Tuesday’s drug bust in Lake Placid shows the plastic bags full of drugs reportedly seized from the home of 47-year-old Ezzard Charles Dixon, charged now with multiple counts of trafficking drugs, including 2 ounces of fentanyl powder, enough to kill 25,000 people, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

 COURTESY PHOTO/HIGHLANDS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

LAKE PLACID — Deputies made a drug bust Tuesday that may have saved a city full of people in central Florida.

Ezzard Charles Dixon, 47, was arrested at his home on Abe Road NW in Lake Placid after deputies served a search warrant and found, among other drugs, two ounces of fentanyl powder.

Recommended for you