LAKE PLACID — Deputies made a drug bust Tuesday that may have saved a city full of people in central Florida.
Ezzard Charles Dixon, 47, was arrested at his home on Abe Road NW in Lake Placid after deputies served a search warrant and found, among other drugs, two ounces of fentanyl powder.
Though it does not sound like much, officials with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said it’s enough of the drug to give lethal doses to 25,000 people.
“This man was literally selling death and needs to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said.
Dixon now faces charges of trafficking between 28 grams and 150 kilograms of cocaine, trafficking more than 4 grams of fentanyl, trafficking more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking more than 7 grams of Oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute, owning or renting a structure to traffic narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and committing a first-degree felony while armed — armed drug trafficking.
Tuesday’s operation was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).
Earlier this summer, detectives learned Nixon was, allegedly, selling drugs out of his home, fentanyl included. Given the recent increase in fentanyl-related overdoses in the county, detectives made closing the case a priority, sheriff’s officials said.
In addition to the 2 ounces of fentanyl powder, detectives found 800 pressed fentanyl pills. They will be tested by the FDLE crime lab to see how potent they are, officials said.
Detectives also found more than 5 ounces of cocaine, more than an ounce of methamphetamine, 7 grams of Oxycodone pills, more than three pounds of marijuana, five loaded firearms and $2,980 in cash, according to arrest reports.
Sheriff’s officials report that Dixon has already served time for dealing drugs: a 12.5-year sentence in federal prison in 2003 for dealing cocaine, followed by release and probation in 2012, which he completed in 2020.