Exchange Little Horse Therapy

R.J. Nava signs a story to the attentive mule Melly, being held by Howard Gershon, alongside fellow student Paul Van Gunten at the My Little Horse Listener therapy facility in Los Cerrillos, N.M., on Dec. 8, 2022.

 GABRIELA CAMPOS/SANTA FE NEW MEXICAN via AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Liam Mohan-Litchfield twisted and manipulated his tiny hands, using sign language to read before a white miniature horse named Thor.

“I read a book about my shoes,” 7-year-old Liam signed to an interpreter.

Recommended for you