BARTOW — The officer-involved deadly incident (OIDI) task force for the 10th Judicial Circuit is investigating the death of a registered sex offender inmate that occurred at a local hospital on Dec. 23, 2022, where the inmate was transported immediately after violently attacking detention deputies at the South County Jail.

Inmate Eric Nelson, 46, was arrested by the Lakeland Police Department earlier that morning when they received a report of a white male, possible burglary suspect running away from the Taco Bell on U.S. 98 North towards the north Lakeland Starbucks. Lakeland Police Department officers located the suspect holding a backpack in the Starbucks parking lot.

