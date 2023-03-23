Ingoglia

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, is sponsoring a bill that would revamp Florida’s death-penalty laws.

 COLIN HACKLEY/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — A key Senate committee Wednesday supported eliminating a requirement for unanimous jury recommendations before death sentences can be imposed, but it backed giving judges discretion in making the ultimate decisions.

The Senate Rules Committee voted 15-4 to approve a bill (SB 450) that would allow death sentences to be imposed based on the recommendations of eight of 12 jurors — a standard that bill sponsor Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, described as being “the most aggressive of all 50 states.”

Recommended for you