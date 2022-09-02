TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Death Row inmate convicted in the 2015 murders of two Polk County women after a police chase. Justices unanimously upheld Michael A. Gordon’s convictions and two death sentences in the murders of 72-year-old Patricia Moran and her 51-year-old daughter, Patricia Royal.

Gordon was accused of murdering the women after being involved in a pawn-shop robbery that led to a police chase. The chase included people in a fleeing SUV firing shots at Haines City police officers, according to Thursday’s ruling. After the vehicle stopped in a Haines City subdivision, the occupants ran in different directions.

Recommended for you