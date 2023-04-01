Philippines Ferry Fire

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Ports Authority Zamboanga, rescuers assist a survivor of the MV Lady Mary Joy fire as some of the survivors arrive in Zamboanga, southern Philippines Thursday Mar. 30, 2023. Several people died while other were reported missing after an inter-island cargo and passenger ferry with about 200 passengers and crew onboard caught fire close to midnight in the southern Philippines, a provincial governor said Thursday.

 PHILIPPINE PORTS AUTHORITY ZAMBOANGA via AP

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine coast guard commander said Friday that the tragic scenes of death his team saw aboard a gutted ferry, including bodies of adults clutching children, had moved them to tears and sparked fears other passengers could be found dead in the still-smoldering ship.

At least 29 of more than 250 people onboard the M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 were killed in the blaze that raged through the ferry Wednesday while it was on an overnight trip from the southern Zamboanga city to Jolo town in Sulu province. At least seven passengers, including two army soldiers, remained missing in the country’s deadliest sea disaster this year, the coast guard said.

