APTOPIX Greece Extreme Weather

Firefighters with a rubber dinghy evacuee people and dogs from flooded buildings in Larissa, central Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fierce rainstorms are battering neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, causing several deaths.

 VAGGELIS KOUSIORAS/AP PHOTO

ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll from severe rainstorms that lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria increased to 11 Wednesday after rescue teams in the three neighboring countries recovered four more bodies.

A flash flood at a campsite in northwestern Turkey near the border with Bulgaria killed at least four people — with two found dead Wednesday — and carried away bungalow homes. Rescuers were still searching for two people reported missing at the campsite.

