A person holds a placard that reads, “The war in Ukraine is not over,” in Habima Square as people gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

 ARIEL SCHALIT/AP PHOTO

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine’s Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.

The bloodshed came as Ukraine was braced for attacks tied to the national holiday and war’s six-month mark, both of which fell on Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that Russia might “try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week.

