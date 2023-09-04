Burning Man

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev on, Aug. 28.

 ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Nevada were investigating a death at the site of the Burning Man festival where thousands of attendees remained stranded Saturday night as flooding from storms swept through the Nevada desert.

Organizers closed vehicular access to the counterculture festival and attendees trudged through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet. The revelers were urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies.

