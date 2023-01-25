Congress Debt Ceiling

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., center, is joined by other members of congress outside the White House in Washington, July 19, 2011, after releasing a letter to President Barack Obama urging him to deal with the debt ceiling crisis. Lessons learned from the debt ceiling standoff more than a decade ago are rippling through Washington. Back in 2011 the debate around raising the debt ceiling was eerily familiar. Newly elected House Republicans were eager to confront the Democratic president and force spending cuts.

 PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The debate around raising the debt ceiling sounds eerily similar: Newly elected House Republicans, eager to confront the Democratic president in the White House, refused to raise the debt limit without cuts to federal spending.

Negotiations over the debt ceiling consumed Washington in 2011, a high-stakes showdown between the Obama White House and the new generation of “tea party” House Republicans.

