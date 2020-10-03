SEBRING — Community leaders, friends and family gathered Friday morning at the Children’s Advocacy Center for the dedication and re-naming of the facility in honor of Ruth E. Handley a lifetime advocate of children’s issues.
Handley, who was a teacher for many years, served as the Superintendent of Schools in Highlands County from 1986 to 1994.
While serving as superintendent, Handley became an active member of the Children’s Services Council and identified a need for a safe place to address victims of child abuse and neglect, which led to the establishment of the Children’s Advocacy Center.
At the dedication/renaming ceremony, County Administrator Randy Vosburg said a challenging year needs a positive event
Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts said Handley is a tremendous champion for children and dynamic child advocate.
He noted that Handley, along with Doris Gentry Hawthorne, were the honorees of the first Champion for Children Award in 2000.
Handley’s daughter, Mary Anne Handley, provided a brief summary of her mother’s life including career accomplishments and dedication to helping children. She noted that her mother was the first elected superintendent in the State of Florida.
Jeff Roth, who was the Children’s Services Council executive director/manager 2000-2015, said few people have impacted his life more than Handley.
“I have been a better person in life because I have known you,” he said to Handley.
Luzed Cruz, Children’s Services Council executive director/manager 2017-2020, said on her second day on the job at the center Handley spoke to her for about two to three hours about the history of the facility.
Cruz said the Children’s Advocacy Center is a gem for this community, and after learning from Handley about the development of the center, it was her goal to make the Foundation proud.
From January 2008 to June 2020 the Children’s Advocacy Center had helped 1,916 children, she said.
After the unveiling of the sign on the side of the center with her name on it, Handley thanked everyone for coming to the dedication.
“I am overwhelmed by all of these comments,” she said.
Handley also expressed her appreciation for the role the Foundation has had and all the donors and child advocates in the community in their efforts to establish the Children’s Advocacy Center.
In December 2019 the Board of County Commission voted to rename Highlands County’s Children’s Advocacy Center for Handley.
The Advocacy Center provides a child-friendly facility, where victims of abuse can come and feel safe, while all agencies involving themselves in the case are available, on site, to meet the needs of the child.
The Children’s Advocacy Center in Highlands County has been accredited since 1998 and received its most recent accreditation from the National Children’s Alliance in June 2018.
The Center is on the Sebring Parkway at its intersection with South Commerce Avenue.