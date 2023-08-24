Octopus Garden

This 2022 image from video provided by MBARI shows a female pearl octopus (Muusoctopus robustus) brooding her eggs at the “octopus garden,” near the Davidson Seamount off the California coast at a depth of approximately 3,200 meters (10,500 feet). Most octopuses lead solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of them huddled together, protecting their eggs at the bottom of the ocean. Research published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Science Advance shows heat seeping up from the base of an extinct underwater volcano helps their eggs hatch faster.

 MBARI via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most octopuses lead solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of octopus huddled together, protecting their eggs at the bottom of the ocean off the central California coast.

Now researchers may have solved the mystery of why these pearl octopus congregate: Heat seeping up from the base of an extinct underwater volcano helps their eggs hatch faster.

