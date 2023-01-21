Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and the Ukrainian participant Oleksii Reznikov, right, attend the meeting of the ‘Ukraine Defense Contact Group’ at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Defense leaders are gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany Friday to hammer out future military aid to Ukraine, amid ongoing dissent over who will provide the battle tanks that Ukrainian leaders say they desperately need.

 MICHAEL PROBST/AP PHOTO

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Defense leaders meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany struggled Friday to resolve divisions over providing advanced battle tanks to Ukraine as they discussed sending more military aid to the embattled country in its war with Russia.

The defense minister of Poland, which has pledged a company of 14 Leopard tanks on condition that other countries also supply them, said 15 countries that have the German-made Leopards discussed the issue but no decisions were made.

