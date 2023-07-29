Australia US

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin prior to a lunch in Brisbane, Australia Friday, July 28, 2023.

 PAT HOELSCHER/POOL PHOTO via AP

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday the United States stands with countries fighting Chinese “bullying behavior” as he launched bilateral talks in Australia aimed at countering Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Australian city of Brisbane late Thursday ahead of annual bilateral meetings on Friday and Saturday that will focus on a deal to provide Australia, a defense treaty partner, with a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.

