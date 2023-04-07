Delivery Man Attack

Lachazo

 PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via AP

WEST PALM BEACH (AP) — An appliance delivery man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her Florida home.

A Palm Beach County circuit judge gave Jorge Dupre Lachazo two life sentences, plus another 30-year sentence, according to court records. The 24-year-old was convicted in January of first-degree murder, burglary and arson, following a three-day trial.

