AVON PARK — The City Council discussed plans for the Station Building recently and decided to get separate quotes on tearing it down, rehabilitating it and replacing it with a one-story building.
Council’s discussion included the Church Service Center, which recently relocated to the former Jahna Concrete building on South Railroad Avenue, a property that is also owned by the city.
The Church Service Center, which provides food and clothing to the needy, had been located in the Station Building, but was displaced to a metal shed outside the building due to extensive damage to the interior from Hurricane Irma.
At a recent council meeting, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the city has around $300,000 in insurance money for the Station Building. She said something has to be done with the building obviously and she would like to see it rehabbed on the inside. She doesn’t want to destroy another old building in the area.
Sutherland said there was discussion about the city’s Streets Department eventually relocating to the old Jahna location, where the Church Services Center is currently located. She suggested the Church Service Center could move back to the Station Building after it is rehabbed.
Sutherland said, “One of the reasons why they don’t consider going into the old police station building is because nothing has been done with it. If we end up demoing the parking across the street, there would be ample parking there and if we fix the inside to where it fits their needs then it would be a brand new building on the interior. We could go back to using our industrial property for industrial use, which is the Jahna Building.”
Before the Church Service Center starts building all sorts of things and bringing in accessory structures, Sutherland would like them to look at the Station Building and potentially go back in there, she said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said according to the city’s contract, the Church Service Center does not have permission to build any structures.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she believes at the last council meeting the center wanted to put something there that cost $5,000 and the council talked about rehabbing the old police/fire station and allowing them to spend whatever they were going to spend at the old Jahna Building at the new building (the rehabbed Station).
“With their money and our money put together, they can have a brand new building,” Gray said.
Anderson said, “We would have to come up with a plan for reconstruction, what you would want it to be and all that. We really have to have that plan in order to get a bid.”
Councilman Jim Barnard said he thought the Church Service Center was not interested in going back to the Station Building.
Anderson replied, “That was a statement from them, but if we say ‘the end of the contract’ for the Jahna Building then that doesn’t leave a whole lot of choices.”
Sutherland said the city has to put good use to the buildings that it has.
Barnard said he would be happy to put money back in the building, especially if the Church Service Center wanted to move back in, but he always thought they had a problem with the amount of space that they had, especially on the first floor.
Sutherland said that was because the top floor (second floor) was destroyed.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said she talked to two different people from the Church Service Center and neither one of them wants to move. In fact, they invited the council to see what they have done.
“They have put a bunch of money into the old Jahna Building and they want to stay there,” she said.
Center officials don’t know what their plan is past this year “because they are expecting money to be donated from someone, but don’t know when that is going to happen,” she said. “If it does happen, they would build their own facility and if it doesn’t happen and they need to leave after the end of this contract, they would either go out of business or move to Sebring.”
Gray said the city should get with Church Service Center’s board of directors. The city has $300,000 for the building and year to do something.
Anderson informed Highlands News-Sun that the city will get quotes on the demolition of the Station Building and quotes on rehabilitating the building. The city will also seek bids for demolition and erecting a one-story building with a similar footprint.