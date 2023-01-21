The next meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Highlands County DWC member Anne Kennedy will speak about The Florida End-of-Life Options Act, a bill that permits a terminally ill, mentally competent adult, with less than six months to live, to legally request medication from his/her doctor and to self-administer it to achieve a peaceful death.
Kennedy will be accompanied by grass roots activist Kate Parker. Parker played a major role in drafting the legislation and in winning support from Florida Senate Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo and Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, who will sponsor the bill, and from other legislators within both the Democratic and Republican parties.
Parker moved to Florida several years ago from the west coast where Death with Dignity laws have been in effect for many years. When she saw that Florida had no such law, she started a 501(c)(3) Florida chapter of the national organization Death with Dignity to draw attention to the issue.
“When someone is dying, they may suffer for days or weeks in pain and agony that can’t be effectively alleviated. I strongly believe that Individuals in this difficult situation should be allowed to make healthcare decisions in accordance with their own values and beliefs,” Parker said recently.
Kennedy, who shares Parker’s views and likes the fact that the bill has bipartisan support, will discuss steps that DWC members and other supporters can take to help insure its passage. That includes contacting their state legislators and senators and writing letters to the editor.
“There are 10 states, plus Washington DC, that have medical aid in dying laws. In cumulative data from these states, there has never been a case of abuse or coercion. Florida’s legislation is modeled after these laws,” Parker said.
Democratic Party Headquarters is at 4216 Sebring Parkway. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Coffee and light snacks will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m.