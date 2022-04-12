Reproductive rights activists are fighting back against legislation recently passed by the Republican-controlled Florida legislature restricting abortion access.
“This is the most restrictive anti-abortion law that Florida has ever passed,” Amy Weintraub, Reproductive Rights Program director for Progress Florida, said at the March meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County.
The legislation (HB 5 and SB 146) bans abortions after 15 weeks, a reversal of Roe v Wade, which protects the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable around 24 weeks.
The law provides no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking and only limited exceptions when a pregnant woman’s life is in danger or when the fetus has certain types of fatal abnormalities.
“The legislation fails to recognize most fatal abnormalities can only be detected with an amniocentesis, and this test cannot be administered until after the 15th week of pregnancy,” Weintraub pointed out.
Additionally, the attending physician must acquire the sign-off on any exception from another doctor before providing abortion care, unless it is a medical emergency.
Governor Ron DeSantis has said he will sign the legislation, which will go into effect on July 1. By this date the Supreme Court should have decided the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case involves a Mississippi law that also bans abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Florida has enacted other anti-abortion laws besides the most recent legislation.
In 2020, DeSantis signed SB 404, a law requiring a pregnant young person who is a minor to obtain the notarized, written consent of at least one parent before electing to have an abortion. Those who are victims of incest or abuse or who can’t involve a parent must appeal to a judge for a judicial bypass. Detailed information about this court process can be found at TeenAbortionFlorida.com.
In March of this year, the Leon County Circuit Court upheld a 2015 state law approved by then-governor Rick Scott that requires a pregnant woman to wait 24 hours after an initial clinic visit before making a final decision to go forward with an abortion. Weintraub calls the law unnecessary.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, one in four women has an abortion before the age of 45.
Reproductive rights advocates have found ways to help Floridians overcome restrictive state laws. Weintraub discussed these.
No longer do women need to rely solely on surgical abortion. “Medication abortion is a safe, legal, effective and FDA-approved alternative,” Weintraub said. A two-pill regimen of Mifepristone followed two days later by Misoprostol can be used through the 12th week of gestation to end a pregnancy.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, medication abortion accounts for 50% of U.S. abortions performed today.
Pre-pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) required the first medication, Mifepristone, to be administered in a doctor’s office, clinic or hospital.
Last December, the FDA permanently lifted this restriction and allowed abortion providers to send medication through the mail, except in states that do not allow telemedicine for abortion care.
A total of 19 states have outlawed telemedicine. While Florida is not one of them, sending abortion medication through the mail is not an option here either. “That’s because Florida law requires local doctors and clinics to administer ultrasounds to patients and to offer them ‘informed consent’ materials at in person appointments before providing them with abortion care,” Weintraub said.
But women in the United States now have another option. They can obtain pills legally online through overseas suppliers. One of the most respected and affordable suppliers is AidAccess.org, started by Dr. Rebecca Gomperts in 2018.
Based in Austria, AidAccess.org offers services up to 10 weeks of pregnancy. After completing an online medical consultation and deeming the patient eligible for medical abortion, a medical provider writes a prescription for Mifepristone and Misoprostol. Prescriptions are sent to a pharmacy in India, which fills orders and mails them to the United States.
A comprehensive online directory of medication abortion providers and suppliers in all 50 states and some overseas locations is now available at PlanCPills.org. It was compiled by public health researchers and reproductive rights activists.