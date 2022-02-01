TALLAHASSEE — With the Florida House slated today to take up legislative redistricting plans, Democrats said Monday they expect the new maps to end up in court.
“These are maps that have been drawn in the dark by staff, at whose request we really don’t know the answer to,” House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said in a conference call with reporters. “This has been opaque, really. It has not been transparent in any way, shape or form.”
The Republican-dominated House Redistricting Committee voted 17-7 last week to advance new lines for Florida’s 120 House districts. The full House on Tuesday will take up a plan (SJR 100) that the Senate passed for redrawing Senate districts. The House is expected to approve an amendment that would add the proposed House districts to the Senate measure.
Democrats last week unsuccessfully sought more time to review the proposed changes in House districts. Also, they contended that the map-making process failed to account for increases in minority populations over the past decade, while Republican leaders said the proposals follow benchmarks for minority districts approved by the Florida Supreme Court. Democrats haven’t pitched amendments to the proposed House districts.
“As it stands right now, I think we all know that this is something that’s headed towards the judiciary. And, you know, we’re not going to muddy those waters,” Jenne said. “We believe when you look at minority representation, the maps that have been put forward thus far are wildly unconstitutional. And we’re going to stick to that particular tactic.”
The House Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee is scheduled to meet Friday as it works on a map for 28 U.S. House districts. The Senate approved its version of a congressional map (SB 102) on Jan. 20, days after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration proposed a plan. The governor’s map would create one more Republican-leaning district than under the Senate proposal, based on 2020 presidential voting, and would make major changes to historically Black districts held by Democrats Al Lawson in North Florida and Val Demings in the Orlando area.
House Redistricting Chairman Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, said last week the congressional maps from the governor and Senate were both under review. The House and Senate will ultimately have to agree on a congressional redistricting plan, which then will go to DeSantis.