SEBRING — Isaiah Sherron Dennis, 34, of Sebring, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant revealed 912 grams of synthetic cannabinoid and 38 grams of marijuana.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle parked directly in front of Dennis’ apartment. The driver exited the vehicle and entered Dennis’ apartment, returning a short time later with a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, according to reports.
Deputies performed a lawful traffic stop on the vehicle and found inside the vehicle an illegal substance known as “tunechi,” a synthetic cannabinoid, reports said.
A short time later, deputies executed a search warrant on Dennis’ residence. During the search, deputies discovered inside the residence 912 grams of the synthetic cannabinoid, 38 grams of marijuana and $415.35 in U.S. currency.
Dennis was charged with one count of felony distribution of synthetic narcotics schedule I or II, one count of felony selling schedule I synthetic narcotic over 10 grams, one count of felony marijuana possession over 20 grams, one count of felony synthetic narcotics possession over 10 grams schedule I and one count of misdemeanor drug equipment possession.
Dennis is in the Highlands County Jail on $64,000 bond.