SEBRING — Cody Jordon Dennis, 23, of Avon Park, is back in jail facing charges for attempted murder, firing a weapon in public and trespassing, plus a new charge from an incident Sunday night involving his girlfriend, Adriana Carolyne Whelden, 20.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a battery complaint Sunday night where they found Dennis and Whelden with the victim. The victim told deputies that Whelden shoved the victim who was attempting to speak with Whelden. The victim also told deputies that Dennis had grabbed her by the arm and jacket. Dennis denied touching or striking the victim. Whelden told deputies that Dennis did grab the victim’s arm, according to reports.
Dennis was out on bond for an incident that occurred back in November 2020 in Avon Park in which he allegedly fired a shotgun at three sanitation workers. He was charged with firing a weapon in public and trespassing, since he allegedly ran along the CSX Transportation-owned railroad while shooting. Dennis was riding in the front passenger seat of Whelden’s car, which was stopped in the middle of Manors Drive in Avon Park at the time, reports said.
Dennis got out with a shotgun and ran down the railroad tracks toward the intersection of North Tropical Avenue and Manors Drive. Dennis waited for the sanitation truck to drive down North Tropical Avenue. When they approached, Dennis allegedly fired several rounds at the truck. Deputies found the shotgun in the car and a rock from the railroad bed in Dennis’ right front pocket, according to reports.
Whelden is out on bond. Dennis has a $2,500 bond for the charge of misdemeanor battery. He is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail under Parker Vs. State for three felony charges of attempted homicide, one felony charge of firing a weapon in public and one felony charge of armed trespassing.
Because of the Parker vs State law, if someone were to bond out but then be arrested on new charges, their bond would be revoked on the previous charges and the new charge(s) may be eligible for bond. It would make no difference if the person could make the new bond; they would still be in custody for the revocation on the old charges.