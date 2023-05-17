Two years ago, the Lake Placid Depot Museum was close to a Death Knell. One man, Jerry Pendarvis, tried to hold it together. As a life-long resident of Lake Placid, Jerry kept open the museum for visitors as best he could. He shared his depth of knowledge with as many visitors as toured the facility.
In time, a number of visitors became awed at the history displayed in the museum. They decided to help preserve the gem of Lake Placid. They came together, formed a strong board, updated the by-laws, and sought volunteers to be open every Wednesday through Saturday. Then they began a search for financial help as the museum did not charge for admission but depended upon the generosity of visitors. Jerry passed away over a year ago and is deeply missed.
Two years ago, U.S Sugar Express began trips carrying passengers to and from the Lake Placid Museum via a 1920 refurbished steam engine #148. The board saw a need to embellish the building and displays.
In early 2023, Doctors Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar visited the museum and were impressed with the history on display as well as the energy of the board and volunteers. They gave the museum financial help and again this past May 11 visited again and committed financial help for 2023-2024.
The gifts from the Thakkar Family Foundation have allowed for unsafe flooring to be removed, a point of sale system utilized to track sales and accept credit cards, purchase retail sale memorabilia like T-shirts, mugs, and train-related items, which led to generating over $10,000 in sales, and to purchase advertising inviting visitors to the Depot.
Their recent gift will enable the board to convert a storage building to digitize collections, restoration of the irrigation system leading to creating a butterfly garden, enhancing the aesthetic appeal and educational value of the museum, and to purchase museum display fixtures.
This past year, thousands of visitors have toured the Depot Museum. The board has played an integral part working with the U.S, Sugar Express team with past and future excursions to and from Lake Placid. Special thanks go out to Graham Huls and Patty Flynn, seasoned anthropologists who are working weekly to categorize all the exhibits and record essential data for future generations.
The museum has sponsored events like a fall Halloween bicycle ride and a Florida Authors Day where over seven authors sold and autographed their novels and other books. The board is currently working closely with the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce and The U.S. Sugar Express to help make the summer Caladium Festival the best ever.
Thursday, May 18 is a special day for the county and for the Lake Placid Depot Museum. Six area museums will celebrate “Museum Day” by holding special events. The Lake Placid Depot Museum, at 12 Park Street, has an array of not-to-miss events. The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
At 11 a.m., Gillie Russell and Lamar Harrison will speak on the history of the old jail located adjacent to the museum.
At 12 p.m., past preserved video interviews with Jennie Reninger, whom the main room at the museum is named after, will be shown on a TV allowing visitors to step into and learn firsthand of the past. Reninger was honored as a life member of The Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, March 27, 1969.
At 1 p.m., Sylvia Marine and Dee Dee Stidham will speak of the history of downtown Lake Placid. The mural at the Journal Plaza displays Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Harvey Firestone getting Ford’s Model T stuck in the sand on a 1920’s trip to Lake Placid. The service station gentleman who helped them was Marine’s grandfather.
At 2 p.m., anthropologists Graham Huls and Patty Flynn will highlight many of the historical displays.
The Lake Placid Depot Museum is staffed by the friendliest folks in town. Stop by especially this Thursday or any Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and be captivated by all the historical displays in this beautiful place built in1927 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.