Two years ago, the Lake Placid Depot Museum was close to a Death Knell. One man, Jerry Pendarvis, tried to hold it together. As a life-long resident of Lake Placid, Jerry kept open the museum for visitors as best he could. He shared his depth of knowledge with as many visitors as toured the facility.

In time, a number of visitors became awed at the history displayed in the museum. They decided to help preserve the gem of Lake Placid. They came together, formed a strong board, updated the by-laws, and sought volunteers to be open every Wednesday through Saturday. Then they began a search for financial help as the museum did not charge for admission but depended upon the generosity of visitors. Jerry passed away over a year ago and is deeply missed.

