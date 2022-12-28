SEBRING — The State Attorney’s Office has determined that two Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies were justified in shooting a shotgun-wielding motorist on June 24.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, acting in the name of State Attorney Brian Haas, did more than review Sherriff’s Sgt. Bret Hinkle’s homicide investigation. The prosecutor drove to the scene in the middle of the night to evaluate the facts on the ground. He also reviewed a dashcam video that captured the shooting as well as photographic evidence.
“After considering the facts and the applicable law, we have concluded that the actions [of the deputies] were justified,” Kromholz wrote Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.
Blackman said he had faith in his deputies, crediting their training for staying alive.
“We are certainly happy the State Attorney’s Office found that the use of force by the deputies was justified,” he told the Highlands News-Sun. “It is still a sad circumstance that Mr. McNamara died, but our members in that situation knew that level of force was needed.”
Two Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies – Wesley Jones and Angelica Olson – shot and killed Robert McNamara, 68, who suddenly emerged from his van and fired a shotgun at them during a 2:30 a.m. traffic stop on June 24. The 2006 Ford Econoline van driven by McNamara, who’s white, contained hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition, shotgun shells, and pistol cartridges of various calibers. McNamara fired his shotgun twice. Deputies found sawed-off shotguns, pistols and other guns as well as an inflated air mattress when they cleared the van.
A photo accompanying the report shows what appears to be a hole in one of the doors on Jones’ patrol vehicle – apparently made by a slug from McNamara’s Mossberg Model 500 shotgun. The shotgun can hold five shells. The second shot missed Jones and Olson.
A recording of the incident from Jones’ dashcam – which Kromholz reviewed and Blackman released to the public shortly after the shooting – shows Jones’ headlights were trained along the rear and driver’s side of the van. After Jones gave McNamara a ticket, he walked back to his vehicle. It is at this point that McNamara can clearly be seen coming down the side of his van, aiming his shotgun at the two deputies.
The law enforcement officers fired 23 times, but not before ordering McNamara to drop his weapon and show his hands, Kromholz found. McNamara fell in the grass off the shoulder of the highway; after EMTs declared him dead, they lay a plastic sheet over him.
The events began around 2:19 a.m., according to Hinkle’s investigation, when Highlands County dispatchers received several calls about a white van driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27. Jones spotted the van at the Circle K parking lot at State Road 70 and U.S. 27. As he followed McNamara, he saw the van swerve in and out of his lane, so he initiated a traffic stop at Sun ‘N Lakes Boulevard.
Jones pulled him over at around 2:30 a.m., was quickly joined by Olson, and approached McNamara’s door. McNamara, who is from LaBelle, acted belligerently from the first, according to Hinkle’s investigation.
“He told Jones he had medical problems, was an old man, and only giving him a hard time to earn points,” Hinkle wrote in his report.
Florida Highway Patrol, Lake Placid Police Department, and other Sheriff’s deputies descended on the scene after the shooting.