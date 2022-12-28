lights

SEBRING — The State Attorney’s Office has determined that two Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies were justified in shooting a shotgun-wielding motorist on June 24.

Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, acting in the name of State Attorney Brian Haas, did more than review Sherriff’s Sgt. Bret Hinkle’s homicide investigation. The prosecutor drove to the scene in the middle of the night to evaluate the facts on the ground. He also reviewed a dashcam video that captured the shooting as well as photographic evidence.

Recommended for you