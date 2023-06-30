APTOPIX School Shooting Florida Deputy

Peterson

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy was acquitted Thursday of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the 2018 Parkland school massacre, concluding the first trial in U.S. history of a law enforcement officer for conduct during an on-campus shooting.

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as the verdicts were read. The jury had deliberated for 19 hours over four days.

Recommended for you