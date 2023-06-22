School Shooting Florida Deputy

Sunrise Police Lt. Craig Cardinale testifies during the trial of former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Resource Officer Scot Peterson at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter. Cardinale’s son was in the 1200 building at the time of the shooting and Cardinale responded to the high schooL.

 AMY BETH BENNETT/

SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy who says he couldn’t pinpoint the shooter during the Parkland high school massacre would have seen bodies if he opened a building’s door instead of backing away, a police officer testified Tuesday at the deputy’s trial.

Sunrise Police Lt. Craig Cardinale said when he arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from his nearby home, he immediately ran to the three-story 1200 building because that’s where his son was attending class, ignoring the direction of Broward County deputies who told him it was too dangerous.

