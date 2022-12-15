Traffic Enforcement-Grinch

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a Maryland motorist, left, accepts an onion instead of a traffic citation from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Colonel Lou Caputo, right, costumed as the Grinch, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Marathon, Fla. For drivers slightly speeding through a school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway Tuesday, Caputo offered them the choice between an onion or a traffic citation. It’s a holiday tradition in the Keys that Caputo began 20 years ago to educate drivers that Keys schools remain in session through Dec. 16.

 ANDY NEWMAN/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU via AP

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch.

Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago, was back on the streets Tuesday.

