School Shooting Florida Deputy

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, leaves the courtroom with his defense lawyer Mark Eiglarsh following a hearing in his case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, May 22, 2022. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, during a mass shooting at the Parkland high school five years ago.

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — In a prosecution believed to be a national first, a former Florida sheriff’s deputy is about to be tried on charges he failed to confront the gunman who murdered 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland high school five years ago.

Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial of former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, who remained outside a three-story classroom building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during Nikolas Cruz’s six-minute attack on Feb. 14, 2018. Opening statements are scheduled for early June, and the trial could last two months.

Recommended for you