AVON PARK — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed five to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees, according to a recent announcement from the Governor’s Office.
The appointments include the reappointment of four current members of the board and one new member filling a vacant seat – Terry Atchley of Wauchula. Atchley is the city manager of the City of Wauchula and the co-owner of Giovanni’s Main Street Kitchen. He is a former Hardee County commissioner and has volunteered his time with the Hardee County Chamber of Commerce, South Florida State College Foundation, Hardee County Education Foundation, Hardee County Fair, Hardee County Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Wauchula.
Atchley is filling the Hardee County SFSC board seat that was occupied by Ken Lambert, who passed away from an illness in March 2020.
Those reappointed are: Tamela “Tami” Cullens, Lana Puckorius, Kris Rider and Patrick “Joe” Wright.
Cullens, of Sebring, has worked for her family business, Saxon Groves, and has worked for Glisson Animal Supply, Two F Brands and the Sebring International Raceway. She is a past chair of South Florida State College District Board of Trustees and has been involved with the Association of Florida Colleges, Florida College System Foundation, South Florida State College Foundation and Healthy Kids of Florida. Cullens earned her bachelor’s degree in retail management from Webber International University. She is the SFSC District Board of Trustees vice chair and has been on the board since 2006.
Puckorius, of Avon Park, is a certified financial planner and the retired president of Puckorius and Associates. She has served on South Florida State College District Board of Trustees since 2011 and is also a past president of the South Florida State College Foundation.
Rider, of Lake Placid, is the retired bookkeeper at the law offices of Michael A. Rider. She is a 50-year resident of Highlands County and has volunteered her time with the Lake Placid High School Advisory Board, Take Stock in Children, Memorial United Methodist Church and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Rider is a graduate of South Florida State College. She has been an SFSC District Board of Trustees member since 2011.
Wright, of Avon Park, is the president of V&W Farms, Inc. He is a former Avon Park city councilman and has been involved with the National Milk Producers Federation, Avon Park Breakfast Rotary and the Dairy Farmers of America. He earned his bachelor’s degree with honors in finance, his master of business administration and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Wright is chairman of the SFSC District Board of Trustees and has served on the board since 2011.
The governor’s appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.