SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week the appointment of members to the governing boards of the two water districts that include Highlands County.
A Highlands County resident, Ben Butler, who previously served on the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board, has been appointed again by DeSantis to serve on the board.
Butler, of Lorida, is the owner and manager of Butler Oaks Farm, a family-run dairy farm. He has also volunteered his time with the United Dairy Farmers of Florida, Okeechobee Farm Bureau, Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show, 4-H and the Okeechobee Area Agricultural Council.
Butler earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal sciences from the University of Florida.
Charlette Roman, of Marco Island, served 26 years in the United States Army, earning an honorable discharge at the rank of Colonel before going to work for Northrop Grumman.
She has served on the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board since 2019 and has also volunteered with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Friends of Tigertail Beach, Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and the Collier Citizens Council.
Cheryl Meads, of Tavernier, is the chief executive officer of Trumpet Calls. She has served on the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board since 2019, was a member of the Islamorada Village Council and previously did research and development as a contractor for the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
DeSantis announced three appointments to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board.
William Hogarth, of Treasure Island, is the former director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography at the University of South Florida. Previously, he served as dean of the University of South Florida’s College of Marine Science and as the assistant administrator for the National Marine Fisheries Services at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Paul “Jack” Bispham, of Myakka City, is the owner and operator of Red Bluff Plantation and Paul’s Parrish. Previously he was the owner and operator of Bayside Sod. Bispham has served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board since 2019 and previously served on the Manasota Basin Board.
Johnnie Hall, of Auburndale, is a cattle rancher and the owner of Polk Community Association Management. Previously, he served two terms on the Polk County Board of County Commission. Hall is a member of the Polk County Cattleman’s Association and a registered environmental manager with the National Registry of Environmental Professionals.
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
The South Florida Water Management District includes southwest and eastern Highlands County
The Southwest Florida Water Management District includes northwest Highlands County southward along the U.S. 27 corridor.