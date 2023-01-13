TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development.

During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to spend $18.09 million to buy 12,439 acres in Liberty County. The land, which would be purchased from Tupelo AG LLC through the Florida Forever conservation program, includes species such as gopher tortoises, Apalachicola alligator snapping turtles and eastern indigo and Florida pine snakes, according to an agenda for the meeting.

