TALLAHASSEE — Education issues such as parental rights, school boards and teachers unions have become a key battleground in the race between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.

DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has drawn national attention because of his at-times controversial education decisions. He also has gotten heavily involved in county school board races, helping many of his preferred candidates win seats in the August primary elections or advance to the November general election.

