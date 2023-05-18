DeSantis Legislation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Coastal Community Church at Lighthouse Point, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Lighthouse Point, Fla.

 WILFREO LEE/AP PHOTO

Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Donald Trump for implying that Florida’s new six-week abortion ban is “too harsh,” going after the former president as DeSantis prepares to challenge him for the 2024 Republican nomination.

DeSantis was responding to a question Tuesday about Trump’s comments in The Messenger about the six-week ban that DeSantis recently signed into law. “Many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh,” Trump told the online outlet in an article published Monday.

Recommended for you