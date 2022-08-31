Florida Public Service Commission members Gary Clark and Gabriella Passidomo were among six candidates forwarded Monday to Gov. Ron DeSantis as he prepares to make two appointments to the utility-regulatory panel. Two seats will open in January, when the current terms of Clark and Passidomo expire. They are seeking reappointment.

The Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council interviewed seven candidates Monday for the $135,997-a-year jobs before forwarding six names — the minimum required. Clark, who previously was a deputy secretary at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, has been on the commission since 2017. Passidomo, a former Public Service Commission attorney and a daughter of incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, was appointed to the commission by DeSantis in May 2021.

