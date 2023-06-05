Election 2024 DeSantis Trump

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis poses for a photo with Bette Guzman, of West Des Moines, Iowa, during a campaign event, May 30, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. As DeSantis embarked on the first official week of his presidential candidacy, the Florida governor repeatedly hit his chief rival, Donald Trump, from the right.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — In his first week on the campaign trail as a presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly hit his chief rival, Donald Trump, from the right.

“This is a different guy than 2015, 2016,” DeSantis told a conservative radio host before slamming the bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation Trump championed as “basically a jailbreak bill” that allowed dangerous people out of prison.

