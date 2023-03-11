Election 2024 DeSantis Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from reporters after his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives March 7, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

 PHIL SEARS/AP PHOTO, FILE

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Iowa Friday to introduce himself to an expectant audience of Republicans, making a long-awaited visit ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid.

DeSantis’ spoke in Davenport and then was heading to Des Moines in his first trip to the leadoff voting state as anticipation over his expected White House campaign has been building. With the Iowa caucuses less than a year away, Republicans in the state are ready to take a harder look at DeSantis, a top-tier presidential prospect viewed as a rival to former President Donald Trump.

