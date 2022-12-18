TALLAHASSEE — Moving quickly after a Florida Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday made appointments to four seats on a revamped 5th District Court of Appeal — including picking two candidates who had drawn a legal challenge.

DeSantis named Florida Gaming Control Commission Chairman John MacIver, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Paige Kilbane, Duval County Circuit Judge Adrian Soud and Putnam County Judge Joseph Boatwright to serve on the appellate court, which will hear cases from a large swath of North Florida and Central Florida.

