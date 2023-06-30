Disney DeSantis Firefighters

Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors listen to special general counsel Daniel Langley outline a resolution to invalidate Disney’s final agreement with the previous board, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, on April 26, 2023. After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy now as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on a new contract that promised pay raises and more manpower for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first-responders.

 JOE BURBANK/ORLANDO SENTINEL via AP, FILE

ORLANDO (AP) — Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election.

In a Tallahassee federal court filing Tuesday, attorneys for the Florida governor, who is seeking the Republican nomination, and his appointees to a board that governs Disney World outlined a proposed schedule that requests an Aug. 4, 2025, trial date.

Recommended for you