SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget includes $22.8 billion for K-12 education, a $285.5 million increase over last year, with an additional $233 per student to boost that spending to $8,019.
The budget proposal also includes $550 million for improving teachers’ salaries, $110 million for school mental health programs, and a $56 million eight-day back-to-school sales tax holiday.
“For those who are saying education is going to get whacked, we’re showing, no,” DeSantis said.
Highlands Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said if the governor is earmarking money for teacher salaries he is trying to raise the base salary again.
DeSantis would be doing the same thing as last year and a lot of people were not happy with what he did because it took all the flexibility away from the school board’s to negotiate salaries when they mandate what you have to do it for.
Last year state money was earmarked for raising starting teacher pay, which made it a challenge for district’s to provide and fund equitable salary increases for veteran teachers.
Averyt said they will have to wait and see the details and this is just the governor’s request, which will go to the legislature.
Also, concerning COVID related funding, Averty said, “We have been told that we are going to get some additional money, but we haven’t seen anything yet. It is supposed to be a significant amount of money.”
The original $4 million CARES funding has been used for additional cleaning and sanitizing and the technology and staff for online learning due to COVID, he said.
The new money will probably be used to bridge the learning gap that students have had over the past year of not being in school, Averyt said. The district will be developing a plan for that, but they don’t have the funding amount or the information on what it can be spent on yet.
DeSantis’ budget plan would cut back higher education spending by $22.5 million, and state colleges would lose $19 million.
But, the proposal does not include an increase in state university tuition, an idea that has been suggested by legislative leaders as a way to help close an anticipated deficit of $2.7 billion.
The budget recommendation now heads to the legislature, which will discuss it in committee meetings next week.