Election 2024 DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., Saturday.

 ANDY BARRON/AP PHOTO

GARDNERVILLE, Nevada — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday condemned Walt Disney World and the U.S. Justice Department — not his chief Republican rival, Donald Trump — as he courted Nevada Republicans deep in the heart of Trump country.

The U.S. “is off the rails,” the Republican governor said. “Insanity is reigning supreme.”

